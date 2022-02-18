Breaking

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning in London today (February 18) ahead of Storm Eunice - Credit: PA

A red weather warning has been issued for London, with people advised to "stay indoors".

The Met Office said flying debris could result in a "danger to life" across the capital and south of England today (February 18).

Early this morning, the forecaster updated its weather warning from amber to red - the highest level.

It said Storm Eunice may cause "significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds" in London and other parts of the UK.

Buildings and homes may be damaged in the strong gusts, with power lines at risk of being brought down.

The Met further warned that some roads, bridges and railway lines will be closed today, with delays and cancellations likely on buses, trains and flights.

Councils across London are preparing for the storm, with markets and events cancelled and residents warned to stay at home where possible.

We'll be bringing you the latest Storm Eunice news across the capital - check back for updates.