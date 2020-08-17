Search

Rainham residents ‘desperate’ as homes flooded to knee-level and sandbags unavailable

PUBLISHED: 12:44 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 17 August 2020

A submerged car in Stirling Close, Rainham. Picture: Faye Kristiansen

A submerged car in Stirling Close, Rainham. Picture: Faye Kristiansen

Faye Kristiansen

After a night of torrential rain, with nowhere to pump away the flood water and sandbags unavailable, desperate residents have called out for help to keep water at bay.

Kenway Walk near Briscoe Road, Rainham. Resident Deborah Fletcher said the water entered about 10 hourses on the left hand side. Picture: Deborah FletcherKenway Walk near Briscoe Road, Rainham. Resident Deborah Fletcher said the water entered about 10 hourses on the left hand side. Picture: Deborah Fletcher

Within five minutes of the rain starting on Saturday night (August 15), Toni Stockley, 31, said she was up to her ankles in rain water and sewage in the front room of her home in Lambs Lane, Rainham. Come Sunday morning, the water was up to her knees.

London Fire Brigade received 93 calls to flooding over the weekend and after reporting the rising waters, Toni’s family who have an eight-month-old and a six-year-old, were told that the brigade couldn’t do anything because drains and sewers were overloaded. She was told that the council had been contacted to send 50 sandbags urgently.

With no sandbags in sight and the rain in full force, Toni said she was told by a Rainham councillor that “they didn’t have the manpower to supply the sandbags”.

She added: “We have no idea where to get them. We ended up having to pick up building sand from B&Q.”

Barry Leigh, after trudging home through roads underwater, came to find his hallway flooded in Brights Avenue. Picture: Laura LeighBarry Leigh, after trudging home through roads underwater, came to find his hallway flooded in Brights Avenue. Picture: Laura Leigh

The family have lost all their downstairs furniture, children’s toys and clothes, sentimental photos and have moved upstairs for the time being. The council’s clearance team visited her house on Sunday to remove all the family’s belongings.

Toni’s next door neighbour, 58-year-old Sharon Owens, said her ground floor was floating with faeces on Saturday night. Now with no electric and already £50,000 spent in repairing flood damage in the last four years, the house will be uninhabitable for another six months.

She said: “We’re frightened for our lives that we are going to lose our property, we are living in fear every time there’s a downpour.”

She added that she had has had an ongoing issue with Thames Water about the recurrent flooding, and thinks it is due to an antiquated draining system.

Mandy's Newley's ground floor was all flooded. Picture: Mandy NewleyMandy's Newley's ground floor was all flooded. Picture: Mandy Newley

On site was a rescue unit, dingies rescuing residents with restricted access and 10 fire engines, pumping water out from 7pm on Saturday to Sunday afternoon.

Although rest centres were not permitted as relief for residents due to the Covid-19 risk, the Harris Academy secondary school received residents desperate for shelter and electrics.

Elaine Mason, also of Lambs Lane, said she had the same issues as Toni and Sharon – no sandbags and nowhere for the water to go.

She said: “Firefighters have just said all the sandbags have gone from this way. Can’t pump the water as nowhere for it to go. The houses up the road have no protection. The water is up to our step and back garden flooded. And the water is rising.”

Suzannah Gawler said: “We called the council last night as our garden was full of sewage and a centimetre away from being in our kitchen. They said they couldn’t do anything as it was on private property even though it’s the drain for several houses.”

Havering Council, Thames Water and London Fire Brigade have been approached for comment on the situation.

The worst affected areas were Brook Way, Rainham, with around 50 residents affected, South Hall Drive, Rainham, with around 15 affected and Lambs Lane South with road closures ongoing in these areas.

The A1306 was also severely flooded, work is ongoing to clear the silt from the road to make it safe for traffic.

Those affected are encouraged to contact charity SMILE London and Essex who have started an appeal helping flood victims.

Those affected are encouraged to contact charity SMILE London and Essex who have started an appeal helping flood victims.

