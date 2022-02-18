Video
Watch: O2 Arena battered by Storm Eunice gale force winds
Published: 1:58 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 2:06 PM February 18, 2022
The O2 Arena has been damaged by strong gales as Storm Eunice rips through the capital.
The music and events venue's dome can be seen being ripped apart in shocking footage shared on social media.
Eyewitnesses claim parts of the former Millennium Dome's white roof were seen floating down the River Thames.
The arena has hosted some of the world's biggest stars, including Prince and Celine Dion.
