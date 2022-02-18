News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Weather

Video

Watch: O2 Arena battered by Storm Eunice gale force winds

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:58 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 2:06 PM February 18, 2022
London's famous O2 Arena has been battered by Storm Eunice today (February 18)

London's famous O2 Arena has been battered by Storm Eunice today (February 18) - Credit: PA

The O2 Arena has been damaged by strong gales as Storm Eunice rips through the capital.

The music and events venue's dome can be seen being ripped apart in shocking footage shared on social media.

Eyewitnesses claim parts of the former Millennium Dome's white roof were seen floating down the River Thames.

Damage to the roof of the O2 Arena, in south east London, caused by Storm Eunice. Picture date: Frid

The roof of the O2 Arena has been damaged by Storm Eunice - Credit: PA

The arena has hosted some of the world's biggest stars, including Prince and Celine Dion.

We're bringing you the latest Storm Eunice news across the capital - check our live blog for updates throughout the day.

London Live News
Storm Eunice
Music
London

Don't Miss

File photo dated 03/10/14 of an NHS hospital ward. The Stay At Home messaging employed by the Govern

London Live News

Latest Covid patient numbers in east London hospitals

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Chatteris Avenue in Romford

Court Watch

Inquest opens for Romford man who was found dead at home

Charles Thomson

person
Stacey and Jon's bedroom

Havering Council

'We lost everything': Rainham family calls for help after house fire

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Rhonda May, whose garden overlooks the Lidl site, complained of being woken up at 4.30am by construc

Retail

Residents disturbed by supermarket's late night deliveries, woman claims

Daniel Gayne

person