London's famous O2 Arena has been battered by Storm Eunice today (February 18) - Credit: PA

The O2 Arena has been damaged by strong gales as Storm Eunice rips through the capital.

The music and events venue's dome can be seen being ripped apart in shocking footage shared on social media.

The 02 has been damaged by very strong winds! pic.twitter.com/2Zil13zWgM — Met4Cast (@Met4CastUK) February 18, 2022

Eyewitnesses claim parts of the former Millennium Dome's white roof were seen floating down the River Thames.

The arena has hosted some of the world's biggest stars, including Prince and Celine Dion.

