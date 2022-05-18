News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thunderstorms to hit London this evening warns Met Office

Holly Chant

Published: 4:04 PM May 18, 2022
A spectacular bolt of lightning ove the Suffolk coast as a huge thunderstorm brought an end to the s

Thunderstorms are expected across London and the south east this evening - Credit: Archant

Thunderstorms expected in London this evening could cause disruption into the early hours of tomorrow, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning in London and the south east. 

Predicted to last from 7pm today - May 18 - until 3am tomorrow, the Met Office has warned the storms may cause travel disruption in some areas. 

It warns that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures. 

Power cuts are also a possibility, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and bus services, due to flooding or lighting strikes. 

The forecaster adds that there is a "small chance" homes and businesses could be damaged by the coming storm. 

For safety advice on travelling in storms, rain and strong wind, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings

