Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Breezy and unsettled
PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 September 2019
PA/Press Association Images
Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.
Further heavy and thundery showers though it'll brighten up in places. Breezy across central and southern UK.
An bright day with a few showers for Scotland and Northern Ireland on Saturday. Elsewhere a mix of bright spells and sharp showers, with rain and strong winds arriving in the south later tomorrow.
Staying unsettled across southern and central parts on Sunday with further rain and strong winds, drier across northern areas.
Have a great weekend.