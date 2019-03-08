Video

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Wind and rain in the main

Picture: PA PA/Press Association Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

It will be cloudy across central and southern areas with outbreaks of rain which will be heavy in places.

Further north, there will be sunny spells and showers, these will merge into persistent rain at times in western Scotland.

It will be generally windy, especially in the west.

Overnight the rain will remain over the far south but elsewhere some clear spells will develop with a few showers around northern and western coasts.

The winds will also ease, particularly in the south.