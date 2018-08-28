Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Is it going to snow in Romford? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 January 2019

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, with heavy snow and ice expected tomorrow night.

The warning says that snow - possibly heavy at times - is expected to land across the country overnight tomorrow (Tuesday, January 29) and into the early hours of Wednesday (February 30).

Drivers have been warned to expect travel delays on road, and this could also mean trains and flights are delayed or cancelled depending on how much snow actually ends up settling.

Temperatures are anticipated to drop below freezing on Tuesday night so make sure you have your woolly hat and gloves on your Wednesday commute.

For the latest weather updates and for more information go to the Met Office website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Jailed: Man who stabbed teenager four times outside Romford Lidl in broad daylight

Charlie Khan, of Granton Avenue, Upminster was jailed for four years and six months after he stabbed a man outside of Lidl in Romford. Photo: Met Police

Is it going to snow in Romford? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Mental health trust failed Romford mum who jumped to her death from shopping centre car park, inquest hears

The Liberty Shopping Centre. Photo: Google Maps

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust urged to do more about race discrimination

Figures on race equality in the NHS have been published. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Most Read

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Jailed: Man who stabbed teenager four times outside Romford Lidl in broad daylight

Charlie Khan, of Granton Avenue, Upminster was jailed for four years and six months after he stabbed a man outside of Lidl in Romford. Photo: Met Police

Is it going to snow in Romford? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Mental health trust failed Romford mum who jumped to her death from shopping centre car park, inquest hears

The Liberty Shopping Centre. Photo: Google Maps

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust urged to do more about race discrimination

Figures on race equality in the NHS have been published. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Shameful West Ham fail FA Cup test and add a PR disaster

AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

Aldershot’s Howell pleased to see familiar faces at Daggers

Luke Howell of Aldershot Town and Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Is it going to snow in Romford? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Hornchurch care charity Tapestry celebrates 70th anniversary

Allison, 90, at Tapestry's 70th anniversary birthday celebrations
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists