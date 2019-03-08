Video

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Last of the summer weather?

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

It will feel warm with temperatures reaching 23 degrees in parts of Scotland, in part due to the Foehn effect.

Elsewhere temperatures will wildly be in the low 20 degrees. Strong winds will develop in the west, specifically in the south west due to lee gusts.

Overnight it will remain clear and chilly in central and northern areas but milder in the west thanks to the brisk southerly winds.

Have a great weekend.