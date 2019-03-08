Search

Advanced search

Video

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Last of the summer weather?

PUBLISHED: 15:06 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 20 September 2019

Bulbs will be given away on a first come first served basis. Picture: Chris Radburn

Bulbs will be given away on a first come first served basis. Picture: Chris Radburn

PA Archive/PA Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

It will feel warm with temperatures reaching 23 degrees in parts of Scotland, in part due to the Foehn effect.

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere temperatures will wildly be in the low 20 degrees. Strong winds will develop in the west, specifically in the south west due to lee gusts.

Overnight it will remain clear and chilly in central and northern areas but milder in the west thanks to the brisk southerly winds.

Have a great weekend.

Most Read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Burglary suspects crash car following police chase

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee

Bulldozers move in to Hornchurch

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation. Picture: Havering Council

Firefighters tackle blaze at Gidea Park block of flats

Firefighters tackling the blaze at a block of flats in Elvet Avenue. Picture: Kim Wilding

‘Breaking point’: Police object to Romford Market alcohol licence, insisting ‘it is only a matter of time’ before officers are seriously hurt

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Most Read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Burglary suspects crash car following police chase

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee

Bulldozers move in to Hornchurch

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation. Picture: Havering Council

Firefighters tackle blaze at Gidea Park block of flats

Firefighters tackling the blaze at a block of flats in Elvet Avenue. Picture: Kim Wilding

‘Breaking point’: Police object to Romford Market alcohol licence, insisting ‘it is only a matter of time’ before officers are seriously hurt

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Latest from the Romford Recorder

T20: Essex stalwart Bopara excited, focused for Vitality Blast Finals Day

Ravi Bopara of Essex in batting action during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Daggers blog: Successful season on the cards?

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Romford boss Martin eager to use Trophy ties to find a better balance in the squad

Maliki Toussaint of Romford FC takes a shot at goal during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Urchins will give everything as they look for FA Cup run

Daniel Uchechi of Hornchurch and Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Rugby World Cup: Strongest England side to face Tonga

England head coach Eddie Jones (pic Tim Goode/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists