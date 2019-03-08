Search

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Warm English sunshine

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 August 2019

Dancers at the Notting Hill Carnival. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Dancers at the Notting Hill Carnival. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this August bank holiday weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

Rather cloudy at times in the north and west, with the best of the sunshine in the south and east. Wet and windy in the far north of Scotland.

Saturday will be mainly clear and sunny through the day. Warm in the sunshine, especially in the southeast where it will be hot. Cloud and rain in the far northwest.

Have a great weekend!

