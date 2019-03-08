Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Likely to be a wet one
PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 July 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.
A northeast/southwest split for Saturday with rain heavy at times in the northeast although the far northeast of Scotland will be fine and warm. Sunny spells and isolated showers in the southwest.
Heavy rain continues across northern and some eastern areas on Sunday, otherwise fine.
Have a great weekend.