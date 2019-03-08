Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Likely to be a wet one

It's likely to be a wet weekend. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

A northeast/southwest split for Saturday with rain heavy at times in the northeast although the far northeast of Scotland will be fine and warm. Sunny spells and isolated showers in the southwest.

Heavy rain continues across northern and some eastern areas on Sunday, otherwise fine.

Have a great weekend.