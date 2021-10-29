Weather warning issued for 'likely' flooding risk in London this weekend

The Met Office has warned that short periods of heavy rain could bring localised flooding and transport disruption across London on October 31. - Credit: PA

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of heavy rain for London.

Starting from midnight on Sunday (October 31), forecasters predict the heavy rainfall will last up until 3pm.

They have forecast that short periods of heavy rain fall could see some localised flooding and transport disruption across London.

It is predicted that “flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely”, while journey times may be longer as a result of “spray and flooding on the roads”.

Bus and train services are also expected to be impacted with “journey times taking longer”.