Chance of snow in London this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:22 AM November 26, 2021
People walk through the snow in Trafalgar Square, in central London. Picture date: Sunday Jan

People walk through the snow in Trafalgar Square, central London - Credit: PA

London could see snow this weekend leading to some disruption on journeys. 

A yellow warning for London and South East England announced today - Friday November 26 - confirmed that while most areas will see rain, there is a small chance of snow tomorrow morning (November 27).

It cautions that there could be eight centimetres of snow over higher ground above 150-200 metres.

"Were this to occur some disruption is likely but this would be short lived with any snow melting during the morning," the Met Office stated. 

The warning estimates there could be two to three centimetres of snow in other areas between 12am and 10am on Saturday. 

It adds that people travelling in the capital can expect "a small chance" of travel delays on the roads, as well as delayed or cancelled rail and air travel. 

The Met Office said: "The most likely outcome is that most places will see rain with only a little sleet or snow in the heaviest bursts."

