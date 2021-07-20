News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:29 PM July 20, 2021    Updated: 12:44 PM July 20, 2021
The Met Office has warned of thunderstorms that could lead to flooding and power cuts on Tuesday, July 20.

The Met Office has warned of thunderstorms that could lead to flooding and power cuts on Tuesday, July 20. - Credit: PA

A yellow weather warning has been issued across London and the south east of England. 

The Met Office has warned that thunderstorms are expected between 1pm to just before 12 midnight today (Tuesday, July 20).  

The forecasters are currently expecting the rain to hit around 3pm or 4pm in east London.

It is expected that the storms will impact travel and power supplies, with flash flooding a risk.  

There is a chance of lightning strikes, hail and strong winds and the Met Office has warned of difficult driving conditions and road closures.

Should there be flooding or lightning strikes, train and bus services could be cancelled.  

The weather forecast shows that although the thunderstorm may miss some places, where it hits is likely to experience torrential rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.  

It is predicted that the thunderstorms could produce 30 to 60mm of rain within one to two hours.  

Power cuts may also occur as a result of the thunderstorms and services to homes and businesses could be lost.  

This comes after homes, gardens and cars were damaged as a "tornado" hit Barking and residents in Romford, Hornchurch, Collier Row and other parts of Havering faced a deluge of rain in June.



