Heatwave warnings issued ahead of August's bank holiday weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 August 2019

People enjoy the hot weekend weather and the views on north London's Primrose Hill.

PA Archive/Press Association Images

A bank holiday heatwave could see record temperatures replace the wind and rain that has dogged August, the Met Office has said.

From Friday, south-easterly winds will draw warm air from Europe towards the UK, bringing rising temperatures along with dry and settled weather.

And by Monday, temperatures may reach 33C (91.4F) - which would set a new record for the late bank holiday weekend.

Chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: "We've had a fairly wet and windy August so far, however that's going to change this weekend as we see high temperatures, sunshine and light winds return.

"On Saturday and Sunday there'll be plenty of sunshine across the country with temperatures reaching into the mid-20s Celsius for many - it'll be warmest in south-eastern parts where 30C (86F) is possible.

"By bank holiday Monday itself temperatures will rise further with around 33 Celsius possible in the South East - which would set a new record for the coming bank holiday weekend."

The highest record temperature for the late August bank holiday weekend is 31.5C (88.7F) at Heathrow Airport in 2001.

And the sunny spell could set a swathe of new records around the country, with the current hottest late summer bank holiday in Wales standing at 27.3C (81.1F) at Velindre, Powys, in 2013.

The Northern Ireland record is 27C (80.6F) recorded in Knockaraven, Co Fermanagh in 2003. Monday is not a bank holiday in Scotland.

Last month saw the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK - with the mercury reaching 38.7C (101.7F) at Cambridge University Botanic Garden on July 25.

That exceeded the previous record of 38.5C (101.3F) set in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.

