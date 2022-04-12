News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Warmer weather expected across London this Easter weekend

Holly Chant

Published: 1:53 PM April 12, 2022
A cyclist watches the sun rise from Primrose Hill, London

A cyclist watches the sun rise from Primrose Hill, London - Credit: PA

London is warming up as the Easter weekend approaches, with temperatures expected to climb to 20 degrees on Good Friday. 

According to The Met Office, a warm southerly airflow over the UK is set to bring milder temperatures.

While some parts of the country will likely see showery and windy weather, forecasts for the capital and south east predict a sunny weekend ahead with some cloud

Warmer spring air coming from France - caused by Arctic air mass conditions - will replace the colder spell seen during the last week across over much of the country.

Dan Rudman, deputy chief meteorologist, said: "Further south it will be drier, especially in the southeast, although there will be varying amounts of cloud.

"Temperature are likely to be above average for the time of year, although low cloud might keep temperatures lower in coastal areas.”

Keep up to date with the latest forecast as the Bank Holiday weekend approaches by visiting metoffice.gov.uk

