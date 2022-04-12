London is warming up as the Easter weekend approaches, with temperatures expected to climb to 20 degrees on Good Friday.

According to The Met Office, a warm southerly airflow over the UK is set to bring milder temperatures.

While some parts of the country will likely see showery and windy weather, forecasts for the capital and south east predict a sunny weekend ahead with some cloud

Warmer spring air coming from France - caused by Arctic air mass conditions - will replace the colder spell seen during the last week across over much of the country.

If you haven't already heard, it's warming up in the run up to #Easter, but just how high will #temperatures climb? 📈



Find out in our updated weather for the week ahead 👇 pic.twitter.com/E1fHeVd6pP — Met Office (@metoffice) April 11, 2022

Dan Rudman, deputy chief meteorologist, said: "Further south it will be drier, especially in the southeast, although there will be varying amounts of cloud.

"Temperature are likely to be above average for the time of year, although low cloud might keep temperatures lower in coastal areas.”

