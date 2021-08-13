News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London weather: Dry and partly sunny weekend forecast

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:58 PM August 13, 2021   
Your weekly round-up of east London's weather next week (July 12-18)

The weekend will bring dry but cloudy weather with sunny spells, according to the Met Office. - Credit: Sally Patterson

Swap your brolly for your shades - it's expected to be dry with sunny spells in east London this weekend.

After a run of wet weekends, The Met Office is forecasting more pleasant weather this Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach 23°C on both days.

Areas of thicker cloud moving east this afternoon (Friday, August 13) should break up this evening before a clear and dry night.

Tomorrow, a dry morning with sunny spells is expected before becoming cloudier by the afternoon. 

Sunday will start off cloudy with sunny spells expected in the afternoon.

UV and pollen levels are both expected to remain moderate across the weekend.

Similar conditions should continue into early next week, according to the Met Office.

