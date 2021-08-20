East London weekly weather forecast: Sunny intervals expected

Published: 3:57 PM August 20, 2021

Here is your east London weather forecast for next week (August 23-29).

After a warm but rainy weekend, the beginning of next week looks much drier, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are likely to be a little above average for this time of year.

Most days next week are expected to see highs of 22 or 23 degrees and patches of sunshine.

Monday (August 23) is predicted to be overcast in the morning, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

You may also want to watch:

Tuesday should be sunny, with highs of 23 degrees and a low chance of rain.

The warmer weather is expected to last into Wednesday, with highs of 22 degrees by late afternoon.

On Thursday, the morning should see sunny intervals giving way to clouds in the afternoon.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a gentle breeze and highs of 22 degrees, according to BBC Weather.

This should continue into the weekend, with sunny intervals and temperatures above 20 degrees expected.