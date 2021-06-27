East London weather forecast: Rainy intervals and highs of 25C

Published: 6:00 PM June 27, 2021

This upcoming week is set to bring light rain, sunny intervals and highs of 25C around east London.

Hayfever sufferers should make sure to prepare as a high pollen count for the first couple of days is expected, according to the Met Office.

Moving towards the end of the week, the rainy intervals make way for sun-filled days.

On Monday, June 28 the morning is forecast to start with grey skies and temperatures of up to 17C, but highs of 20C can be expected.

Tuesday could be overcast until 10am, when the clouds may clear a little. Between 4pm to 7pm the chance of rain remains and temperatures could reach highs of 19C.

On Wednesday, June 30, the day looks set to begin overcast but is expected to change to light rainfall by the late morning. In the afternoon there are predicted to be sunny intervals with highs of 19C.

Thursday is expected to be the driest day of the week with sunny intervals and temperatures reaching 20C by 4pm.

Friday is forecast to bring light cloud and a gentle breeze with temperatures reaching around 23C, according to BBC weather.

Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be the sunniest days of the week.

On Saturday there is expected to be a gentle breeze with temperatures set to reach 24C. The gentle breeze may continue into Sunday, with temperatures possibly climbing to 25C in some parts of east London.



