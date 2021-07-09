East London weekly weather: A rainy start before sunshine set to appear
- Credit: Sally Patterson
Next week (July 12-18) is expected to get off to a rainy start, with sunshine likely to arrive as the week goes on.
Following a cloudy weekend, heavier rain is set to arrive on Sunday night as low pressure approaches from the west and could continue through Monday.
Showers are expected early next week, with the chance for some heavy and more prolonged rain during Monday and Tuesday, according to the Met Office.
Monday is expected to see highs of 18 degrees, with a high chance of rain going into the evening.
Tuesday could see further rain showers, with highs of 20 degrees and a gentle breeze.
You may also want to watch:
Wednesday should be drier and brighter, with sunny intervals and a low chance of rain.
From late afternoon, the temperature is expected to become warmer, with highs of 22 degrees.
Most Read
- 1 Mosque denied permission to extend opening hours for third time
- 2 How much of the 'country’s most invasive plant' is in Romford?
- 3 Relatives frustrated as Queen’s Hospital battles bedbug infestation
- 4 Romford MP slammed for comments on Universal Credit uplift
- 5 'Priced out of Havering': Neighbours' fury as premiums soar after flooding
- 6 TOWIE star Mike Hassini appears in court with Hornchurch co-defendant
- 7 King Harold pub boarded up years after tragedy - but closure unconfirmed
- 8 Double defibrillator delight for Elm Park thanks to generous donation
- 9 Harold Hill family hosts charity football match in memory of son Jimmy
- 10 Andrew Rosindell: 'Fighting to maintain Havering's Essex links'
Warm weather is expected to continue into Thursday, with cloudy skies and sunny intervals.
Friday should be dry and warm, with a gentle breeze and highs of up to 24 degrees, according to BBC Weather.
Sunny intervals and some clouds are also expected next weekend, with highs of 24 degrees.