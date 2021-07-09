News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London weekly weather: A rainy start before sunshine set to appear

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:00 PM July 9, 2021   
Your weekly round-up of east London's weather next week (July 12-18)

Next week (July 12-18) is expected to get off to a rainy start, with sunshine likely to arrive as the week goes on.

Following a cloudy weekend, heavier rain is set to arrive on Sunday night as low pressure approaches from the west and could continue through Monday.

Showers are expected early next week, with the chance for some heavy and more prolonged rain during Monday and Tuesday, according to the Met Office. 

Monday is expected to see highs of 18 degrees, with a high chance of rain going into the evening. 

Tuesday could see further rain showers, with highs of 20 degrees and a gentle breeze. 

Wednesday should be drier and brighter, with sunny intervals and a low chance of rain. 

From late afternoon, the temperature is expected to become warmer, with highs of 22 degrees. 

Warm weather is expected to continue into Thursday, with cloudy skies and sunny intervals. 

Friday should be dry and warm, with a gentle breeze and highs of up to 24 degrees, according to BBC Weather. 

Sunny intervals and some clouds are also expected next weekend, with highs of 24 degrees.

