What's the weather in east London on the final weekend before May 17?
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
A mixed forecast of sunshine and showers are forecast across east London on the last weekend when you are only allowed to meet your family and friends outdoors.
Friday is looking to be a mostly dull and grey day, but it should remain dry.
Later on in the afternoon, the cloud will thin and there may be a few spells of evening sunshine just in time for an outdoor pint.
On Saturday, a band of cloud and patchy rain will progress eastwards during the morning, leaving behind sunny spells but also some scattered showers developing through the afternoon.
Sunday will see further showers developing throughout the day, occasionally thundery and heavy.
The high across the entire weekend will be between 14 and 15C with a low between 8 and 9C.
Most Read
- 1 Man and two boys charged with murder of Daniel Laskos in Harold Wood
- 2 Havering electoral wards face axe as borough is split into 20 areas
- 3 Town centre app launches to entice shoppers to Romford
- 4 'No one deserves that': Neighbours 'traumatised' by triple stabbing
- 5 Harold Wood fatal stabbing victim named as police arrest three more people
- 6 Serial child sex offender jailed after found with 14,000 indecent images
- 7 'It's appalling' - Frustration over persistent Collier Row water leak
- 8 One teenager dead in Harold Hill double stabbing
- 9 Arrests made after multiple stabbing in Havering
- 10 Memorial bench at hospital honours 'well-loved' medic