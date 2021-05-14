News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
What's the weather in east London on the final weekend before May 17?

Roy Chacko

Published: 8:00 AM May 14, 2021   
A woman walks past the shops in Porthcawl, Wales, during a heavy downpour. Picture date: Saturday Ma

There's a mixed forecast of rain and spells of sun to grab one last outdoor pint on the weekend before restrictions ease on May 17. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A mixed forecast of sunshine and showers are forecast across east London on the last weekend when you are only allowed to meet your family and friends outdoors.

Friday is looking to be a mostly dull and grey day, but it should remain dry.

Later on in the afternoon, the cloud will thin and there may be a few spells of evening sunshine just in time for an outdoor pint. 

On Saturday, a band of cloud and patchy rain will progress eastwards during the morning, leaving behind sunny spells but also some scattered showers developing through the afternoon.

Sunday will see further showers developing throughout the day, occasionally thundery and heavy. 

The high across the entire weekend will be between 14 and 15C with a low between 8 and 9C.

