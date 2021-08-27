News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bank holiday weekend weather: Sunny spells but no heatwave for east London

Jon King

Published: 3:34 PM August 27, 2021   
Barking Park

Cloud and sunny intervals are expected across east London this bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Ken Mears

The Met Office is forecasting sunny intervals and cloud for east London this bank holiday weekend.

Saturday should see a high of 21C, with cloudy skies on the cards, while the same is expected on Sunday with sun turning to cloud by lunchtime.

More of the same is due on bank holiday Monday in east London. The outlook across the capital and the south east from Sunday to Tuesday is dry with sunny spells once morning fog clears. 

Temperatures are near normal for the time of year.


