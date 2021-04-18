Array of activities to be held at Weald Park Country Show 2021
- Credit: Weald Park Country Show
Weald Park Country Show is back with an array of fun and wacky activities and shows.
The event's schedule includes living history, archery, BMX shows, motorbike displays with a chance to try it yourself, falconry with the World of Wings, and dog and duck shows with Chris Jupp and his collie.
And watch out for the roaming T-Rex!
The show will have its own festival of cars area, with an array of different cars on both days.
There will also be a festival of dogs area, with an owner and celebrity lookalike competition, dog agility, Dog's Got Talent, flyball and charity Fun Dog Shows - which raised £3,800 for charities in 2019.
You may also want to watch:
An aerial circus will be on three times a day and the WrestleForce team will be back pulling punches.
Children are also catered for - there will be a kids' area where the youngsters can meet Classisauras the T-Rex and his stormtrooper friends.
Most Read
- 1 Heritage: How bicycles, manufacturing and gas lights created Roneo Corner
- 2 Mayoral election 2021: how will candidates improve east London?
- 3 'I'm appalled at no-show bookings as pubs reopen'
- 4 Council cannot 'justify' stronger bollards after fifth crash in 18 months
- 5 Men sent to prison over death of schoolboy Harvey Tyrrell
- 6 Stall holders 'chuffed' as Romford Market reopens
- 7 Mayoral election 2021: 'Free London' candidate Laurence Fox visits Romford
- 8 Best friends open beauty academy in Romford Shopping Hall
- 9 Top Havering pubs open with beer gardens
- 10 Application for ramp to help man with cerebral palsy is rejected
Finally, visitors will be able to try their luck with a bow and arrow in a living history area, where craftsmen from across the county will bring their arts and woodwork to go on display.
The Weald Park Country Show runs 10am to 5pm on May 22 and 23 at Weald Country Park.