Array of activities to be held at Weald Park Country Show 2021

Published: 10:09 PM April 18, 2021

Watch out for the T-Rex roaming in the crowd! - Credit: Weald Park Country Show

Weald Park Country Show is back with an array of fun and wacky activities and shows.

The event's schedule includes living history, archery, BMX shows, motorbike displays with a chance to try it yourself, falconry with the World of Wings, and dog and duck shows with Chris Jupp and his collie.

And watch out for the roaming T-Rex!

The show will have its own festival of cars area, with an array of different cars on both days.

There will also be a festival of dogs area, with an owner and celebrity lookalike competition, dog agility, Dog's Got Talent, flyball and charity Fun Dog Shows - which raised £3,800 for charities in 2019.

BMX and bikers will be showing off their skills - Credit: Weald Park Country Show

An aerial circus will be on three times a day and the WrestleForce team will be back pulling punches.

Children are also catered for - there will be a kids' area where the youngsters can meet Classisauras the T-Rex and his stormtrooper friends.

Finally, visitors will be able to try their luck with a bow and arrow in a living history area, where craftsmen from across the county will bring their arts and woodwork to go on display.

The Weald Park Country Show runs 10am to 5pm on May 22 and 23 at Weald Country Park.











