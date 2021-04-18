News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Array of activities to be held at Weald Park Country Show 2021

Author Picture Icon

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 10:09 PM April 18, 2021   
Weald Park Country Show

Watch out for the T-Rex roaming in the crowd! - Credit: Weald Park Country Show

Weald Park Country Show is back with an array of fun and wacky activities and shows.

The event's schedule includes living history, archery, BMX shows, motorbike displays with a chance to try it yourself, falconry with the World of Wings, and dog and duck shows with Chris Jupp and his collie.

And watch out for the roaming T-Rex!

The show will have its own festival of cars area, with an array of different cars on both days.

There will also be a festival of dogs area, with an owner and celebrity lookalike competition, dog agility, Dog's Got Talent, flyball and charity Fun Dog Shows  - which raised £3,800 for charities in 2019.

Weald Park Country Show is back

BMX and bikers will be showing off their skills - Credit: Weald Park Country Show

You may also want to watch:

An aerial circus will be on three times a day and the WrestleForce team will be back pulling punches.

Children are also catered for - there will be a kids' area where the youngsters can meet Classisauras the T-Rex and his stormtrooper friends.

Most Read

  1. 1 Heritage: How bicycles, manufacturing and gas lights created Roneo Corner
  2. 2 Mayoral election 2021: how will candidates improve east London?
  3. 3 'I'm appalled at no-show bookings as pubs reopen'
  1. 4 Council cannot 'justify' stronger bollards after fifth crash in 18 months
  2. 5 Men sent to prison over death of schoolboy Harvey Tyrrell
  3. 6 Stall holders 'chuffed' as Romford Market reopens
  4. 7 Mayoral election 2021: 'Free London' candidate Laurence Fox visits Romford
  5. 8 Best friends open beauty academy in Romford Shopping Hall
  6. 9 Top Havering pubs open with beer gardens
  7. 10 Application for ramp to help man with cerebral palsy is rejected

Finally, visitors will be able to try their luck with a bow and arrow in a living history area, where craftsmen from across the county will bring their arts and woodwork to go on display.

The Weald Park Country Show runs 10am to 5pm on May 22 and 23 at Weald Country Park.




Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A queue of shoppers form outside Primark in Romford

Lockdown Easing | Video

Hundreds of shoppers queue outside Primark in Romford as restrictions ease

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Bekash owner Solly Ahmed (l) with former Mayor of Havering Cllr Roger Ramsey and chef Mukith Miah (r)

Food Reviews

Bekash restaurant ranked best curry house in Havering on Tripadviser

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Tonnes of waste was left strewn on a doorstep

Environment News

Neighbour’s fury as mountain of rubbish piles up outside cottage

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Barry Couch and Jay Guilder enjoying a pint outside of The Lamb, pictured with pub manager Tracy Chi

Lockdown Easing | Exclusive

Shopkeepers and customers celebrate as Romford high streets reopen

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus