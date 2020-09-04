Search

Advanced search

We Are 500 - We Are FSTVL’s answer to socially-distanced raving in Upminster

PUBLISHED: 07:55 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:15 04 September 2020

The Power Station, We Are Bass at the We Are FSTVL 2018. Picture: Andrew Whitton

The Power Station, We Are Bass at the We Are FSTVL 2018. Picture: Andrew Whitton

Andrew Whitton

Dance music festival We Are FSTVL returns to Upminster this weekend – but in a very different format.

Craig David performing at 2019's We Are FSTVL. Picture: April RoachCraig David performing at 2019's We Are FSTVL. Picture: April Roach

Each Saturday and Sunday from September 5 to October 4, We Are FSTVL is offering just under 500 tickets a day to see the likes of Chase & Status and Loco Dice. The audience will be in a socially-distanced bubble with two to six friends.

Each group in their pod will have a table and an umbrella.

The festival at Damyns Hall Aerodrome, which normally takes place over the bank holiday weekend at the end of May, was originally licensed for 90,000, and organisers say they intend to return in 2021 with more than 300 acts split over 30 stages.

Resident Alex Jones said of this month’s plans: “It will hopefully be quieter and will put less pressure on the roads due to the sheer amount of people that normally turn up, but should still allow an increase of business when they come gradually.

The Power Station, We Are Bass at the We Are FSTVL 2018. Picture: Andrew WhittonThe Power Station, We Are Bass at the We Are FSTVL 2018. Picture: Andrew Whitton

“Shops needs to make sure people use the hand sanitiser and masks, as there’s no doubt those 500 groups will not all be social distancing.”

Gemma Preston, who lives opposite Damyns Hall, said: “I was very shocked and upset that local residents hadn’t been given the courtesy of being advised these events were being planned.”

You may also want to watch:

As the event is being licensed through a Temporary Event Notice, which allows for gatherings of strictly 500 people five times a year, residents are not notified.

She added: “Given the circumstances, it isn’t hard to post a note through the door.

“I am not necessarily against it but without the knowledge of how this is being organised we will obviously have concerns.

“I have two young children, one of which is going back to school for the first time in six months on Monday, and I find it highly inappropriate that this is going on over the weekend.”

Another resident Steve Kavanagh added: “It’s time to try and get our lives back in a controlled way, I’m sure they will follow the rules and help get our local economy back up and running.

“I’m proud that we have a nationally recognised festival in our town and if this helps them keep their heads above water great.”

Kicking off week one, the opening party sees sets from WAF favourites GW Harrison, Jess Bays, Low Steppa and Sam Divine on the Saturday whilst the Sunday sees a techno take over from Loco Dice and wAFF.

Week two opens up with Chase & Status, Rage and Sammy Virgi with Patrick Topping & guests taking over the Sunday. Week three continues with Andy C and Harriet Jaxxon whilst the Solardo boys will be tearing it up on Sunday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

Four Havering schools taking part in pilot scheme aimed at improving road safety

Branfil Primary School is one of those taking part in the pilot. Picture: Google.

Remember these Havering Shows?

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Collier Row nursery teacher creates castle for children to enjoy

Isabella Martin and her father Jose with the castle they built in the nursery garden at Crownfield Infant School. Picture: Isabella Martin

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

Four Havering schools taking part in pilot scheme aimed at improving road safety

Branfil Primary School is one of those taking part in the pilot. Picture: Google.

Remember these Havering Shows?

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Collier Row nursery teacher creates castle for children to enjoy

Isabella Martin and her father Jose with the castle they built in the nursery garden at Crownfield Infant School. Picture: Isabella Martin

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch boss Stimson is excited for Saunders return

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Salvyn Kisitu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

We Are 500 - We Are FSTVL’s answer to socially-distanced raving in Upminster

The Power Station, We Are Bass at the We Are FSTVL 2018. Picture: Andrew Whitton

West Ham United secure loan deal for England international Rachel Daly

West Ham United secure loan deal for England international Rachel Daly (Pic: West Ham United)

Women’s Super League season preview

Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Angela Addison of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Romford building a sustainable side insists assistant manager Christos Mead

Ollie Sprague of Romford and Baris Altintop of Sudbury during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020