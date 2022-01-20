More headliners announced for We Are FSTVL 2022

More headliners have been announced on the We Are FSTVL 2022 line-up - Credit: Archant

New headline acts have been revealed as We Are FSTVL 2022 makes its second line-up announcement.

Tale Of Us, The Martinez Brothers, Patrick Topping, Todd Terry, Adam Beyer and Carl Cox are among the big names added to the weekend dance music festival in Upminster on August 6 and 7.

The hugely-popular independent event is returning to its "spiritual home" at Damyns Hall Aerodrome this summer after being staged in Dagenham last year.

The latest additions to the 2022 line-up have been unveiled after the likes of Marco Carola, Loco Dice, Joseph Capriati, Deborah De Luca and Michael Bibi were announced in November.

Craig David TS5, Armand Van Helden, Rudimental and many more were also among the first names on the bill.

Launched in 2013, We Are FSTVL celebrates the best in house, urban, bass, techno and drum and bass music.

Stage hosts are expected to be announced soon.

Visit www.wearefstvl.com for the full line-up and tickets, which are on sale now.