Water company apologises for 'serious' flood which causes school closure

Published: 2:50 PM June 24, 2021

Flooding outside Marshalls Park Academy has forced the Romford school to close - Credit: Marshalls Park Academy

Serious flooding from a burst water pipe has forced a Romford secondary school to close.

Marshalls Park Academy announced this morning (Thursday, June 24) that it will not open its doors to pupils due to flooding on Pettits Lane.

According to Essex and Suffolk Water, the flooding was caused by a burst nine-inch water main.

A spokesperson for the water company told this paper: “Our crews arrived on-site at 9.30am this morning and have been working hard to isolate the burst and restore pressure into the area.

“As a result of the burst, around 40 houses on the street may be experiencing low pressure or no water, but we are working to get this resolved as quickly as we can.

“Traffic management with two-way lights has been put in place on Pettits Lane.

“We would like to apologise to local residents, and are sorry for the inconvenience caused."

The academy said Years 7, 8 and 9 will have live lessons online.

Residents can follow @eswater_care for updates on the situation.