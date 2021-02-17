Watch the moment a brazen thief steals £1,080 phone from a Hornchurch house

Video

Published: 12:00 PM February 17, 2021 Updated: 1:30 PM February 22, 2021

Police are appealing for information after a phone worth £1,080 phone was stolen from a Hornchurch porch.

Rehan Azem says he had arranged to meet with someone through Facebook Marketplace to exchange his Samsung S21 for £1,080 at his home in Northwood Avenue.

The thief allegedly swapped it with an envelope full of shredded newspaper before darting off.

Rehan said: "When I went to go get the £5 change, he took the phone off the shoe rack by the front door and ran away.

"I opened the envelope to see the newspaper and ran out after him but he had already got in a car and escaped."

You may also want to watch:

He initially hands over the correct amount of money and counts it before swapping it with the envelope of shredded paper and handing it back to Rehan

In the Ring doorbell footage, as well as the man carrying out the theft by the door, another man can be seen who parks up - the "lookout" - and paces up and down.

Rehan hopes it will raise awareness of these thefts and identify the person involved. Anyone with any information on the incident that happened on January 29 at 5pm is asked to call police on 101 and quote the reference 5401182/21.