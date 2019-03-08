Search

Watch as comedian orders ‘reverse burger’ in Romford’s Burger King as part of sketch for new Joe Lycett show on Channel 4

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 April 2019

Mark goes into Burger King to put it's 'Have it your way' slogan to the test. Picture: Channel 4

Mark goes into Burger King to put it's 'Have it your way' slogan to the test. Picture: Channel 4

Channel 4

South Street’s Burger King will feature on a new Channel 4 comedy show tonight, where comedian Joe Lycett gets his assistant to put its advertising slogan “have it your way” to the test.

Mark Silcox outside of Burger King in Romford as part of his investgations on Joe Lycett's new TV show. Picture: Channel 4Mark Silcox outside of Burger King in Romford as part of his investgations on Joe Lycett's new TV show. Picture: Channel 4

In a preview clip for the show Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back - set to air tonight (Friday, April 5) - assistant Mark Silcox goes into the fast-food chain’s Romford branch and orders a ‘reverse’ burger.

He orders a Whopper burger, but with the meat on the outside (bread on the inside) and with specifically, 14 slices of tomato.

Mark comes out a happy chap, as he is given exactly what he wants, but unfortunately they forgot his ghurkins.

Joe Lycett's new TV show Got Your Back is on Channel 4 tonight. Picture: Channel 4Joe Lycett's new TV show Got Your Back is on Channel 4 tonight. Picture: Channel 4

He goes back into the store and asks to speak to “the King”, because he wants to complain but when the staff member answers, “I’m the Queen”, she quickly solves Mark’s problem and gives him his much-loved ghurkins.

The full sketch will be on the show that is set to air tonight on Channel 4 at 8.30pm.

