Elm Park woman, 83, left without washing machine for months after voucher delay, daughter says

A woman has thanked the Recorder for our intervention which helped her mum, 83, receive a voucher for a new washing machine after months without one.

Elm Park resident Joan Taylor, who is suffering from breast cancer, has been left without a washing machine since July 24 after her one stopped working, her daughter Lorraine Stanley said.

When insurance company Mastercare sent out an engineer to check the machine, Joan was told it was too old to be repaired and that she would have to claim for a new one.

Mastercare, who are part of the same company (DSG Retail Limited) as Currys PC World, agreed to the claim but Lorraine said her mum did not receive a voucher towards a new machine.

Lorraine said: “She couldn’t wash her clothes properly. She said she wasn’t sleeping properly. More so than the cancer, she was worrying about the washing machine all the time.

“It was traumatic. It was upsetting me to see this going on - my mum in that situation. It should not have got this far.”

Lorraine has made at least four visits to the Currys PC World branch in Eastern Avenue West, Romford about the issue and the Recorder has seen documentation from October 23 where a staff member at the store admits that the situation was “unfair for the customer”.

This paper contacted Currys PC World to request a response and a spokesperson confirmed that the customer service team has contacted Joan to apologise and issued a voucher for around £300.

A new machine has now been ordered and Lorraine thanked the Recorder, describing the result as an “utter relief”.

“It’s a lot of stress off of us now”, she added.

“To be honest, if it wasn’t for the Recorder, we wouldn’t have got anywhere. I feel like we have actually got customer care now where we had nothing before. It’s totally different now.”

The Currys PC World spokesperson said: “We are truly sorry for the inconvenience caused to Mrs Taylor when she experienced a delay in receiving a refund voucher for her written-off washing machine.

“Mrs Taylor is happy with our resolution.”