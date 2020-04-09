Firefighters tackling Rainham warehouse blaze
PUBLISHED: 13:52 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 09 April 2020
Sixty firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Rainham.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a blaze at a four floor warehouse in Coldharbour Lane shortly after 12.45pm today (April 9).
An LFB spokesman said 80 per cent of the ground floor is alight.
More to follow.
