Wanted man knocks himself out trying to run away from police in Rainham

A wanted man in his 40s knocked himself unconscious after he ran into a wall trying to get away from police officers during a vehicle stop in Rainham yesterday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers attempted to stop a vehicle in Cowper Road at 3.04pm on Wednesday, November 13.

He added: "The occupant of the vehicle, a man aged in his 40s, decamped from the vehicle and ran into a wall, knocking himself unconscious.

"He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a driving licence.

"He was further arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill after being identified as wanted.

"He has been taken to hospital as a precaution prior to being taken into custody."