Appeal to find wanted man who could be in Romford

PUBLISHED: 09:56 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 19 September 2019

Norfolk police are appealing for the public's help to find Dervish O'Brian who is believed to be in Romford. Picture: Norfolk police

Norfolk police are appealing for the public's help to find Dervish O'Brian who is believed to be in Romford. Picture: Norfolk police

Norfolk Police are appealing for the public's help to find a man who they think may be in Romford.

Dervish O'Brian, 29, from Essex is wanted for failing to appear in court.

He is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall, of medium build.

The 29-year-old also has a tattoo on the side of his neck.

Anyone who may have seen O'Brian or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

