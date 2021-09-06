News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Poll

Cast your vote to pick Romford's favourite pub, cafe and restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 9:26 PM September 6, 2021   
The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered discounts of up to £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and W

Vote for your favourite eatery in our poll - Credit: PA

The nominations are in, and it's now time to pick your 'hospitality heroes' in east London.

Last month, this newspaper asked for your favourite pub, restaurant or cafe in time for National Hospitality Day on September 18. 

This is a nationwide celebration of the hospitality industry - restaurants, hotels, pubs, bars and suppliers - and it comes during one of the toughest 18 months the sector has ever faced.

It aims to help these businesses kick start their recovery from the pandemic. 

With over 700 nominations from across London, it is now up to you to chose which of our finalists will be crowned Romford's favourite hospitality venue.

Voting closes on September 13 and the winners will be revealed on September 18.

You may also want to watch:

Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rising Sun pub Hornchurch

Two hospitalised after incident at Hornchurch pub - one with head injury

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Assault at Hornchurch pub

Police launch investigation into alleged assault outside Hornchurch pub

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

Male arrested after reported threats of acid attack in Hornchurch

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Hornchurch pub releases clarifying statement

Pub confirms three incidents over bank holiday - one unrelated to venue

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon