Car showroom plan for former college mechanical centre

The former Barking and Dagenham College building could become a car showroom - Credit: Google

A former college training centre in Romford could become a car showroom under new plans.

Endeavour Automotive has submitted a planning application to change the use of Barking and Dagenham College's former centre of mechanical excellence in London Road.

The company has dealerships across London and the home counties, with a design and access statement saying the Romford location would be a Volvo showroom.

The building would be refurbished with the ground floor featuring the main showrooms and reception, as well as a service and workshop area. The first floor would feature admin offices, when complete.

Opening hours for the showroom are proposed to be 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

You may also want to watch:

The college, which caters for more than 12,000 students each year, has campuses in Rush Green and Barking.