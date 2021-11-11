News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Car showroom plan for former college mechanical centre

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 9:16 AM November 11, 2021
The former Barking and Dagenham College building could become a car showroom

The former Barking and Dagenham College building could become a car showroom - Credit: Google

A former college training centre in Romford could become a car showroom under new plans.

Endeavour Automotive has submitted a planning application to change the use of Barking and Dagenham College's former centre of mechanical excellence in London Road.

The company has dealerships across London and the home counties, with a design and access statement saying the Romford location would be a Volvo showroom.

The building would be refurbished with the ground floor featuring the main showrooms and reception, as well as a service and workshop area. The first floor would feature admin offices, when complete.

Opening hours for the showroom are proposed to be 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

You may also want to watch:

The college, which caters for more than 12,000 students each year, has campuses in Rush Green and Barking.

Most Read

  1. 1 Romford M&S Backstreet Boys TikTok video viewed over 200,000 times
  2. 2 Multi-million pound community health hub gets council approval
  3. 3 21 of the best places for fish and chips in east London
  1. 4 Fans flock to Romford M&S workers following viral TikTok videos
  2. 5 Daggers fan thankful for quick response after seizure at FA Cup tie
  3. 6 Remembrance Day 2021: East London parades and services near you
  4. 7 Harold Hill restaurant recognised as 'best takeaway in London' with award
  5. 8 Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video
  6. 9 Police boss on women's safety plan and male officers 'feeling bruised'
  7. 10 Daggers fan 'stable' after suffering fit at FA Cup tie
Planning and Development
Education News
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Talk of the town

Video

Star in the making: Boy goes viral after singing Motown classics in Spain

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Romford woman tells story of Doctor Savage drugs gang

Investigations | Special Report

'My neighbour's flat is a drug gang's hideout - but nobody will help me'

Charles Thomson

person
A district line tube train in London.

Tube lines 'severely delayed' due to 'customer incident'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Wendy's

Wendy’s Romford set to open soon as it nears completion

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon