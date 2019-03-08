Volunteers plant 700 trees in Upminster and Rainham community woodland area
PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 22 March 2019
Archant
Volunteers celebrated the Forestry Commission’s 100th anniversary by planting 700 trees in a new community woodland area between Upminster and Rainham.
The local Forestry Commission team with the Thames Chase Trust held a special community planting day on Tuesday, March 19.
Nearly 100 volunteers took part, including adults and children from Squirrels Heath School in Salisbury Road, Romford in planting 700 trees in Berwick Glades, a former quarry and landfill site.
Dave Bigden, Forest Development Manager, said: “It was great to see the schoolchildren actively engaging in their local environment and planting trees on a site that they can return to, knowing that they ‘did their bit’ to create a Forestry Commission Community Woodland in their local landscape and the Thames Chase Community Forest.”
More than 10,000 trees have been planted in Berwick Glades since the Forestry Commission in partnership with Ingrebourne Valley Limited took over the site.
A new all-ability path will be installed over the coming months to connect two adjacent woodlands and the site is due to officially open to the public this summer.