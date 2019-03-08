Volunteers needed for Havering fire cadets programme

Fire Cadets take part in a range of activities such as fire safety, basic first aid and firefighting skills, a programme aimed at improving their confidence, wellbeing, communication and employability skills. Picture: London Fire Brigade. London Fire Brigade

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton is calling on more Havering adult volunteers to assist supervising the London Fire Brigade Cadets programme.

The appeal comes following the Passing Out Parade that took place at Romford fire station on July 16, where fire cadets celebrated completion of the programme.

The next scheme, beginning in autumn, needs an additional 100 volunteers to assist running the programme after the London Fire Brigade received an investment of £1.1million from the Greater London Authority (GLA). The fresh investment will provide every borough with 500 new cadet opportunities for young Londoners.

The commissioner said: "The funding the mayor has provided will mean many more young Londoners than ever before will have the opportunity to become a fire cadet.

"The scheme is not possible without volunteers and I urge anyone over 18 who is interested in giving back to their local area to become a cadet instructor as you'll be responsible for changing the lives of future generations."

There are currently around 265 fire cadets based in 17 units in the capital. Each year, there will now be funding for up to 250 more places for 11 to 17-year-olds in every part of London. This investment is part of the mayor's ongoing commitment to provide young people with constructive activities.

Mayor of London Saqid Khan said: "It's been great to see the fantastic work that the London Fire Brigade is doing with young people through its fire cadets programme.

"Schemes like this play an important role in the lives of young Londoners but they can't survive without the support of the community so it's vital that we have more adults willing to volunteer their time and act as positive role models to these young people."

Volunteers typically help one evening a week, which varies depending on where the course is held. Help may also be needed for occasional weekends. Cadet places are by referral only, via agencies, schools or organisations who work with young people and candidates must live or attend school within the borough where the courses are running.

