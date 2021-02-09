Elm Park volunteer wins Recorder £500 raffle
An Elm Park volunteer has won £500 from the Recorder raffle.
Elizabeth Preston, 68, regularly enters community raffles and also volunteers with Hornchurch SEND charity, First Step. She said: "I was really surprised! My husband wonders why I go for all these competitions but I say you've got to be in to win it!"
Elizabeth is giving part of her win to First Step. The rest she is saving for family holidays, when restrictions are eased.
Having won £50 from a Children's Air Ambulance raffle recently, Elizabeth is well-versed at beating the odds. When asked on her tactics for winning, she said: "Considering the amount of raffles I've entered, maybe I'm not so lucky! Usually we try and support one a week for a charity."
Elizabeth raises funds for First Step regularly, getting involved after being made redundant from a sales job. She has also raised money for Havering Mind by running the Havering Half Marathon.
The Recorder raffle ran from December 31 to January 22.
