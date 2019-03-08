'Her heart still beats strong': Volunteer at Queen's and King George Hospital shares how daughter saved lives through organ donation

Sophie's organs were donated after her death and she helped save the lives of five people. Archant

A mother has shared the story of how her daughter saved five lives after her death.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Maxine and Sophie's brother Drew at a special ceremony at Essex County Council in June 2018 when they were awarded the Order of St John due to Maxine's daughter's organ donations. Picture: BHRUT Maxine and Sophie's brother Drew at a special ceremony at Essex County Council in June 2018 when they were awarded the Order of St John due to Maxine's daughter's organ donations. Picture: BHRUT

Maxine Forrest shared her story to raise awareness about organ donation during National Organ Donation Week, which drew to a close on Sunday, September 8.

Maxine, a patient partner at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), lost daughter Sophie, 26, in February 2018.

Sophie spent her final days on the high dependency unit at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way after a suicide attempt at home.

When it was confirmed that she would not recover, her family knew she had wanted to donate her organs and carried out her wishes without hesitation.

Maxine, of Mayfield Gardens, Brentwood, said: "Though it was a devastating experience, with sadness beyond belief, we were pleased that Sophie would live on by giving other families their loves ones back.

"Her heart still beats strong.

You may also want to watch:

"I received a letter telling me that five successful transplants had taken place, and I also received a beautiful letter from one of the recipients, thanking me and letting me know that he had his wife back, and his little girl had her mummy back.

"Sophie will never be forgotten, and she is also cherished by the families who have their loved ones as a result of her donations."

Sophie had left no specific instructions about organ donation, however, through conversations with her cousin who is the recipient of a kidney transplant, her family knew it was what she wanted.

It was due to the compassionate care of the staff at BHRUT which also led Maxine, 66, to become a patient partner, working with the women's health division to improve care for other patients.

"When we went to say goodbye to Sophie, we weren't hurried and were treated with the utmost respect and compassion," said Maxine.

The nurses even plaited Sophie's long hair and cut it, alongside her brother Drew, who had long hair at the time, to donate it to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children with cancer.

Maxine and Sophie's brother Drew also attended a special ceremony at Essex County Council in June 2018 where they were awarded the Order of St John due to Sophie's donations.

To find out more about donating organs visit organdonation.nhs.uk.