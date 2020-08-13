VJ Day: Send your messages of remembrance and photos for Havering’s online commemoration

Prince Charles will lead a two-minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire as part of a special televised service. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Havering will join national celebrations this weekend to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day and the end of the Second World War.

With traditional celebrations not being possible, the council has taken its commemorations online with stories, photos, and messages of thanks to mark the significance of the day.

VJ Day marks the end of the war with Japan.

Residents are being asked to send in messages of remembrance and thanks, with photographs if possible, to events@havering.gov.uk. These will be shared on Saturday, August 15 on the council’s Facebook page (@LBofHavering).

To help residents celebrate the day, Havering Council also has templates and a how-to video on creating bunting, available at www.havering.gov.uk/vjday75.

National celebrations are also set to take place, with the Prince of Wales, accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, leading the UK in a national moment of remembrance and thanksgiving for all those who served in the Far East.

Prince Charles will lead a two-minute silence at 11am at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire as part of a special televised service.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for culture & leisure, said: “Despite traditional events not being possible, it is still important to acknowledge and remember this vital milestone in our history.

“Many Havering residents have close connections to those who fought in the Second World War, and some may have even done so themselves. We would love to hear and share your stories and messages of remembrance to help pay tribute to those who sacrificed everything for our freedom.”