Virtual Romford Pride to take place next month

PUBLISHED: 14:58 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 20 May 2020

Revellers at last year's Romford Pride. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Revellers at last year's Romford Pride. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

Romford Pride will be taking place online next month featuring a host of live performances.

The colourful festival, which celebrates the LGBT+ community, usually takes place in South Street but organiser Stephen Freeman said this was impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the event has been moved virtually and will be streamed free online at www.romfordpride.com for people to watch on Saturday, June 20 from noon.

Stephen said: “Pride in Romford belongs to all of us, and I hope that we will all come together online to celebrate this important event for Romford and its surrounding areas.”

The theme of the festival is hope and the day will include performances from drag queens and tribute acts, as well as a special pride parade.

Anyone who wishes to create a 30-second video around the hope theme can send them to romfordpride@hotmail.com.

