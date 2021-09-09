Havering aims for all parking permits to be virtual by summer 2022

Published: 7:22 PM September 9, 2021

It is expected that all permits will be replaced by the virtual system by the end of spring 2022. - Credit: PA

A new virtual parking permit system is being launched in Havering.

Drivers will no longer need to order and display paper permits, instead a virtual permit will be active from the moment they are paid for.

The new system on the council's website is designed to be more secure, reliable and aims to let people take control of their own and visitor permits at leisure.

It uses MiPermit, which is hosted by Chipside on behalf of the authority.

Applications for Havering permits can also be made via the MiPermit app.

Virtual parking permits will be identified by parking enforcement officers by using a registration number plate scanner.

This means fines are not issued when permits fall to the floor or owners forget to display them.

Although people can continue to use paper permits for visitors, drivers will also be able to activate visitor permits using the new system.

It is expected that all permits will be replaced by the virtual system by the end of spring 2022.

Havering Council's cabinet member for environment, Cllr Osman Dervish, said: “The new system will be simpler and easier than the old paper-based permits.

“By moving away from paper-based permits to virtual permits, it will enable us to provide a better, less costly and more environmentally-friendly service.

“We currently issue around 100,000 paper permits every year. By changing to virtual permits, we’re not only making it easier for residents to remove the need to display a permit, but also cut the risk of parking permit fraud.”

Havering Council says there will be support for those who are unable to apply or don’t have access to the internet.

More information is available at www.havering.gov.uk/parkingpermits



