Vintage cars and music from the 50s and 60s coming to Romford town centre this weekend

The Havering Classic Car Club featured its vehicles at the Havering Show and will be showcasing them again on Saturday, March 23 in Romford Market. Photo: Hayley Anderson Hayley Anderson

Classic cars to the soundtrack of the 50s and 60s are going to take over Romford Market as part of the council’s series of events to bring more people to the town centre.

Singer Lianna Hayes will be performing at the show in Romford Market. Photo: Veronika Marx Singer Lianna Hayes will be performing at the show in Romford Market. Photo: Veronika Marx

The classic cars and live music event will take place on Saturday (March 23) from 11am – 5pm, and the town centre will play host to a large collection of cars from the Havering Classic Car Club, a community of enthusiasts and collectors.

The cars on show will take regular shoppers and visitors on a trip through time and may evoke some fond memories.

The event will be a day out for the whole family, with live entertainment from vintage hits singer Lianna Hayes, who will be performing classics, from songs by Connie Francis to Elvis Presley.

Lianna will be performing at the Tollgate House end of the market at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.15pm.

A poster for the event on Saturday. A poster for the event on Saturday.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “Romford Market is at the heart of our borough, and a trip down memory lane with classic cars and vintage music is a great way to celebrate that historic role.

“I hope that everybody comes along to celebrate the Romford Market of the past and today.”