News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Video

'Puts us on the map': Four-year village sign campaign celebrates success

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 PM December 17, 2021
Village sign

Volker Highways installed the sign on the Corbets Tey village green. - Credit: Barbara Holland-Davies

A four-year campaign to put a historic Upminster village "on the map" is celebrating success.

On Saturday, December 11, a sign was unveiled on the green of Corbets Tey village. 

It was organised by Barbara Holland-Davies, 69, who is chair of the Corbets Tey Regeneration Group (CTRG), and she was joined by treasurer Ruth Delaney and secretary Cllr Linda Hawthorn (Upminster, Upminster and Cranham Residents Group).  

Members came up with the village sign idea in 2017, and Barbara said she is thrilled it is no longer a “pie in the sky”.   

Village sign

People gathered to watch the reveal of the new village sign. - Credit: Barbara Holland-Davies

CTRG works to retain and enhance the character of Corbets Tey, and was formed after a litter-picking session in the village hosted by Barbara.  

She said the “spectacular” sign will encourage people to look after and feel a sense of pride in where they live.

To achieve this, the CTRG raised £400 through fundraising events and was given a donation of £500 from the Upminster and Cranham Residents Association.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Parking cameras at 13 new sites recommended for approval
  2. 2 Are Covid cases still rising at Queen's and King George hospitals?
  3. 3 Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?
  1. 4 People in Rush Green discuss homelessness in Havering
  2. 5 Traffic restriction schemes for ten schools recommended for approval
  3. 6 Woman receives little post for weeks as Royal Mail suffers 'resourcing issues'
  4. 7 Housing association apologises after family is left without hot water for six weeks
  5. 8 Planned operations at King George and Queen's hospitals 'may have to be cancelled' if bed capacity issues continue
  6. 9 Which London boroughs have the lowest booster vaccine take-up?
  7. 10 'I could have died': Motorist says car windscreen pierced by retail park barrier

The combined £900 was handed to blackmith David Wright, who produced the “outstanding" sign.  

Barbara said: “David did a fantastic job and I think the sign puts us on the map. 

“It really encapsulated our history and for David to produce this sign for a total of £900, he contributed a lot himself.  

“He wanted to contribute and be a part of it and he had to do something outstanding, as it wouldn’t be him to do anything less.”  

Barbara with the village sign

Barbara said the village sign is "spectacular". - Credit: Barbara Holland-Davies

She also thanked Cllr Sally Miller (Elm Park, Con) and head of highways Mark Hodgson, who helped “get things moving”.  

The sign was fitted by Havering Council’s street lighting contractor Volker Highways, which Barbara said did the installation “out of goodwill”.  

Barbara added: “We set our sights on a village sign and it’s such a huge achievement. The sign is an extra thing to make people proud of the area they live in.”  

The Ensignbus Company also attended the reveal to mark the history of the village, which used to be a turnaround point for the buses.

Corbets Tey Village sign

The Corbets Tey village sign. - Credit: Barbara Holland-Davies

  


Upminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Isla Caton and her mother Nicola.

London Live News

Mum of Isla Caton confirms cancer-stricken daughter has 'weeks' to live

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Christmas Wreath

Christmas

Romford woman 'fuming' after council demands Christmas wreath removal

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Louise Gardens in Rainham, where Amandeep Mickey Singh Johal was stabbed to death

London Live News

Boy, 14, charged with murder of man found dead on Rainham street

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Gwynne Mack died aged 78 on the evening of Thursday, November 25

Cricket

'A great family man': Tributes to retired teacher and sportsman

Daniel Gayne

person