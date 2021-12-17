Video
'Puts us on the map': Four-year village sign campaign celebrates success
- Credit: Barbara Holland-Davies
A four-year campaign to put a historic Upminster village "on the map" is celebrating success.
On Saturday, December 11, a sign was unveiled on the green of Corbets Tey village.
It was organised by Barbara Holland-Davies, 69, who is chair of the Corbets Tey Regeneration Group (CTRG), and she was joined by treasurer Ruth Delaney and secretary Cllr Linda Hawthorn (Upminster, Upminster and Cranham Residents Group).
Members came up with the village sign idea in 2017, and Barbara said she is thrilled it is no longer a “pie in the sky”.
CTRG works to retain and enhance the character of Corbets Tey, and was formed after a litter-picking session in the village hosted by Barbara.
She said the “spectacular” sign will encourage people to look after and feel a sense of pride in where they live.
To achieve this, the CTRG raised £400 through fundraising events and was given a donation of £500 from the Upminster and Cranham Residents Association.
The combined £900 was handed to blackmith David Wright, who produced the “outstanding" sign.
Barbara said: “David did a fantastic job and I think the sign puts us on the map.
“It really encapsulated our history and for David to produce this sign for a total of £900, he contributed a lot himself.
“He wanted to contribute and be a part of it and he had to do something outstanding, as it wouldn’t be him to do anything less.”
She also thanked Cllr Sally Miller (Elm Park, Con) and head of highways Mark Hodgson, who helped “get things moving”.
The sign was fitted by Havering Council’s street lighting contractor Volker Highways, which Barbara said did the installation “out of goodwill”.
Barbara added: “We set our sights on a village sign and it’s such a huge achievement. The sign is an extra thing to make people proud of the area they live in.”
The Ensignbus Company also attended the reveal to mark the history of the village, which used to be a turnaround point for the buses.