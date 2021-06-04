Village scarecrow competition joint winners announced
- Credit: Pete Henwood
The winners have been revealed of a scarecrow competition which set out to find outstanding scarecrow designs.
The event, organised by Havering-atte-Bower Conservation Society (HABCOS), is for the village's residents.
Over the Bank Holiday weekend, the entries were judged by HABCOS and there were joint winners.
Lisa Dobson, of North Road, was recognised for her depiction of Rachael Blackmore, the jockey that won this year's Grand National.
The Taylor family, of Broxhill Road, also won for their “very artistic creation” of an exotic lady.
Phil Date, a committee member of HABCOS, said: “The competition this year was fantastic.
You may also want to watch:
"All of the entrants brought unique and well assembled scarecrows to the competition and we are thrilled to be able to have equally brilliant joint winners.”
Last year's contest was won by a scarecrow version of Henry VIII.
Most Read
- 1 Romford teenagers raised thousands in memory of friend
- 2 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 3 TfL promises bus station upgrade to fix reported 'mice, filth and sewage'
- 4 Some of the best places to get fish and chips in Havering
- 5 Andrew Rosindell: 'Time for Havering to take back control'
- 6 How many England footballers has your borough produced since 1966?
- 7 Bingo rave coming to Romford this summer
- 8 Police officer sentenced for Romford assault
- 9 Petition set up to stop use of controversial pesticide chemical in Havering
- 10 Inquest: Father shot by police had air rifle 'powerful enough to kill'