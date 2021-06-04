Village scarecrow competition joint winners announced

Published: 4:40 PM June 4, 2021 Updated: 4:42 PM June 4, 2021

The winners have been revealed of a scarecrow competition which set out to find outstanding scarecrow designs.

The event, organised by Havering-atte-Bower Conservation Society (HABCOS), is for the village's residents.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, the entries were judged by HABCOS and there were joint winners.

Lisa Dobson, of North Road, was recognised for her depiction of Rachael Blackmore, the jockey that won this year's Grand National.

Lisa Dobson's scarecrow depiction of Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore. - Credit: Pete Henwood

The Taylor family, of Broxhill Road, also won for their “very artistic creation” of an exotic lady.



Phil Date, a committee member of HABCOS, said: “The competition this year was fantastic.

"All of the entrants brought unique and well assembled scarecrows to the competition and we are thrilled to be able to have equally brilliant joint winners.”

Last year's contest was won by a scarecrow version of Henry VIII.

The Taylor family were joint winners with their scarecrow creation of an exotic lady. - Credit: Pete Henwood



