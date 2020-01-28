Views of Havering: Artists celebrate beautiful moments in Havering at Mercury Shopping Centre's exhibition

L-R: Natalie Bays, photographer Barry Jones and the Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre Archant

Artists and residents gathered for a private viewing of an exhibition that features beautiful landscapes in Havering.

Havering photographer Barry Jones. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre Havering photographer Barry Jones. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre

The Mercury Shopping Centre celebrated the exhibition Views of Havering with the photographer Barry Jones, artists, residents and guests at a private viewing.

The exhibition depicts landscapes in and around Havering and has been on display for one month in the shopping centre.

Locations featured in the exhibition include the Upminster Windmill and Raphaels Park.

Spencer Hawken, centre manager at The Mercury, said: "We are so privileged to have a gallery space within the shopping centre, and such talented artists in our local area to help fill our wall with colour.

"If you haven't seen his work yet, you should definitely make a special trip."

Barry's passion for photography saw him selected as a finalist in the BBC's CountryFile calendar competition with his photograph 'Little Wings' beating tens of thousands of entries.

Views of Havering is open for its final week at The Mercury until January 31.

The exhibition is free to attend and is open from 7am to 11pm daily.