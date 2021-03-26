News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
WATCH: Car crashes into Hornchurch house wall

Franki Berry

Published: 3:47 PM March 26, 2021   
CCTV Douglas Road crash

The incident was captured on CCTV by garage DB Autos. - Credit: DB Autos

A CCTV camera has captured the moment a car crashed into a Hornchurch house wall. 

At about 6.35pm on March 24, a Ford Focus weaved down Douglas Road in Hornchurch, damaging vehicles and smashing into a house wall. 

The incident was captured on CCTV by garage DB Autos at the end of the street. 

A neighbour whose car has been written off in the incident, Michael Norman, told this newspaper: "I was sitting reading and all I heard was a bang, bang, bang as if an aeroplane had landed. 

"Everyone ran out of their houses - it was like the apocalypse.

"Then I saw a guy coming out of the car - I was on the phone to the police."

He described it as "all a bit surreal". 

The 41-year-old electrician added: "The worrying thing is with the car accident at 6.30pm, people who live down here commute, and if this would have happened without lockdown, someone would have died."

The Met Police said no one has been arrested and there were no injuries. 

Logo Icon
Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon
