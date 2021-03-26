WATCH: Car crashes into Hornchurch house wall
- Credit: DB Autos
A CCTV camera has captured the moment a car crashed into a Hornchurch house wall.
At about 6.35pm on March 24, a Ford Focus weaved down Douglas Road in Hornchurch, damaging vehicles and smashing into a house wall.
The incident was captured on CCTV by garage DB Autos at the end of the street.
A neighbour whose car has been written off in the incident, Michael Norman, told this newspaper: "I was sitting reading and all I heard was a bang, bang, bang as if an aeroplane had landed.
"Everyone ran out of their houses - it was like the apocalypse.
"Then I saw a guy coming out of the car - I was on the phone to the police."
He described it as "all a bit surreal".
Most Read
- 1 Five arrested outside school on suspicion of robbery and carrying knives
- 2 Woman injured as man believed to have fled Collier Row crash
- 3 Harold Hill shoppers and shopkeepers speak out after business closures
- 4 Romford man, 29, jailed after series of Havering and Essex burglaries
- 5 Call for 'solid' bollards after string of cars crash into Collier Row home
- 6 Doctor lives in 'squalid' hotels after flammable flat blocked job move
- 7 Entrepreneur friends to launch Romford food delivery service
- 8 Upminster activity centre unveils new attractions
- 9 Council leader denies accusation by MP amid overdevelopment fears
- 10 Hornchurch dance student chosen for National Youth Dance Company
The 41-year-old electrician added: "The worrying thing is with the car accident at 6.30pm, people who live down here commute, and if this would have happened without lockdown, someone would have died."
The Met Police said no one has been arrested and there were no injuries.