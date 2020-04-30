Video

Celebrate our new heroes: Send us your video and picture messages thanking the NHS

Isabelle and Florence West, from Silvertown, with their messages of support. Archant

Tonight we’ll be clapping again for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers at 8pm.

Our gratitude to them is also seen in the rainbow pictures in windows, and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or submit pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.

Send us your NHS thank you messages as landscape video clips of no more than 10 seconds, or as photo messages.

Send them, together with full details of who is featured (including name and address), to lindsay.jones@archant.co.uk