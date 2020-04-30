Search

Advanced search

Video

Celebrate our new heroes: Send us your video and picture messages thanking the NHS

PUBLISHED: 16:00 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 30 April 2020

Isabelle and Florence West, from Silvertown, with their messages of support.

Isabelle and Florence West, from Silvertown, with their messages of support.

Archant

Tonight we’ll be clapping again for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers at 8pm.

Our gratitude to them is also seen in the rainbow pictures in windows, and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or submit pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.

Send us your NHS thank you messages as landscape video clips of no more than 10 seconds, or as photo messages.

Send them, together with full details of who is featured (including name and address), to lindsay.jones@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Patient, 90, in limbo as Romford care home refuses to accept her back from hospital

Coronavirus patient June Clay, 90. Picture: Sharon Clay

Hornchurch nursery founder fears early years providers could close down after Government policy u-turn

Scallywags Nursery company director Emma Reynolds. Picture: Scallywags Hornchurch

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Beam Park: A first look at the £1bn housing development between Rainham and Dagenham

Beam Park will see 3,000 new homes on an estate between Rainham and Dagenham. Picture: Newgate Communications

Tory MP’s secretary says ‘infuriating’ civil service coronavirus response is ‘costing people’s lives’

Sue Connelly, secretary to Andrew Rosindell MP, said 'infuriating' bureaucracy was costing people's lives.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Patient, 90, in limbo as Romford care home refuses to accept her back from hospital

Coronavirus patient June Clay, 90. Picture: Sharon Clay

Hornchurch nursery founder fears early years providers could close down after Government policy u-turn

Scallywags Nursery company director Emma Reynolds. Picture: Scallywags Hornchurch

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Beam Park: A first look at the £1bn housing development between Rainham and Dagenham

Beam Park will see 3,000 new homes on an estate between Rainham and Dagenham. Picture: Newgate Communications

Tory MP’s secretary says ‘infuriating’ civil service coronavirus response is ‘costing people’s lives’

Sue Connelly, secretary to Andrew Rosindell MP, said 'infuriating' bureaucracy was costing people's lives.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS are seen in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Upminster CC to host auction, quiz, challenges, sponsored beard shave!

Upminster's John Curtis (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: The Hundred delayed until 2021

A viewof Lord's Cricket Ground

Upminster CC sponsor Kushom Bugh supply more meals to NHS

Upminster Cricket Club sponsors Kushom Bugh Indian restaurant donated more meals to NHS staff at Queen's Hospital in Romford this week

Romford chairman Gardener’s all-time favourite line-up from his time at club

Delight for Romford Chairman Steve Gardener (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24