Victim of Harold Wood house fire named as 88-year-old Josephine Smith

The victim of a fatal house fire in Harold Wood has been named as Josephine Smith.

Josephine, 88, lost her life after a blaze broke out at a house in Queens Park Road last Thursday (October 28).

The London Fire Brigade was called at 10.06pm and around 40 firefighters attended the scene.

Josephine - from Romford - was pronounced dead at the scene; her next of kin has been informed.

A post-mortem examination on Sunday - October 31 - confirmed the cause of death as smoke inhalation.

Most of the ground floor of the two-storey mid-terraced house was damaged by the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 9358 1010 or phone 101.

Alternatively, contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting CAD 8170/28OCT

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.



