'It's been a real privilege': Vicar of Romford to move on after seven years serving town

Reverend Mike Power speaking at the commemorative service for Holocaust Memorial Day in Coronation Gardens. Vickie Flores/Archant

The great and good of Romford will come together to bid farewell to the town's vicar at a special ceremony on Sunday as he leaves after more than seven years of service.

Vicar of St Edward the Confessor, Market Place, Romford Market, Romford, Reverend Mike Power at the Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Mark Sepple Vicar of St Edward the Confessor, Market Place, Romford Market, Romford, Reverend Mike Power at the Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Mark Sepple

The final service of Rev Canon Mike Power as Vicar of Romford and Area Dean of Havering will take place at St Edward's Church in Romford Market Place, starting at 4.30pm on January 19.

This will be a civic service attended by many local dignitaries and guests to say goodbye to the much loved and highly respected vicar.

From next month, Fr Mike will be taking up a new role in the Bradwell Episcopal Area in Essex.

Fr Mike, who joined St Edward's as a curate in July 2012 before becoming vicar in 2015, told the Recorder the move to become a Bishop's Adviser on Mission was simply too big an opportunity to pass up.

Reverend Canon Mike Power, vicar of St Edward the Confessor church at the Romford Remembrance Day service. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Reverend Canon Mike Power, vicar of St Edward the Confessor church at the Romford Remembrance Day service. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

He said: "I'll be moving on with great excitement but also tremendous sadness.

"It has been a real privilege to help build up the community side of the church, and it has been immensely rewarding to do more mission work.

"I've been lucky enough to make many friends with Romford Market traders, sadly doing a lot of funerals, and that opened up a whole new side of the history of the area that I hadn't seen before.

"I've also worked a lot with Queen's Hospital, as a padre with Havering's Army Cadets, and also done a lot of work with the British Legion.

"I have made a lot of friends during my time here and it has absolutely been a difficult decision to move on."

Representatives of Havering Council, the British Legion, the Army Cadets and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell are all expected to be in attendance to bid Fr Mike a fond farewell on Sunday.

Johanna Hardy, churchwarden at St Edward's, added: "During his seven years with St Edward's Church, Fr Mike has been instrumental in making the church a focal point at the heart of the local community, reaching out to young people through the establishment of Ed's Place, the youth centre in the High Street, and setting up the food bank.

"All are welcome to attend this special service to bid him farewell."