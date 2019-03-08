Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

Normandy Veterans' Association unveils commemorative stone in Romford

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 July 2019

Normandy Veterans Association, stone dedication in memory if Normandy Veterans. Coronation Gardens, Main Road, Romford. Cemerony conducted by Father Mike Power. Picture: Melissa Page

Normandy Veterans Association, stone dedication in memory if Normandy Veterans. Coronation Gardens, Main Road, Romford. Cemerony conducted by Father Mike Power. Picture: Melissa Page

Archant

A special memorial service was held in Romford in honour of those who served in the Normandy Landings during the Second World War.

Romford's Normandy Veterans' Association (NVA) unveiled a commemorative stone which recognised the sacrifice soldiers made during the war.

Revd Canon Mike Power, the vicar of St Edward the Confessor church in Romford, led the service on Sunday, July 21 in Coronation Gardens.

Bradley Baker, currently serving as a leading seaman in the HM Royal Navy said: "I was proud to see so many veterans attending today's service to honour the Normandy Veterans.

Normandy Veterans Association, stone dedication in memory if Normandy Veterans. Coronation Gardens, Main Road, Romford. Cemerony conducted by Father Mike Power. Picture: Melissa PageNormandy Veterans Association, stone dedication in memory if Normandy Veterans. Coronation Gardens, Main Road, Romford. Cemerony conducted by Father Mike Power. Picture: Melissa Page

You may also want to watch:

"It was an honour to attend and pay tribute."

Les Stonell, one of NVA's few remaining Normandy veterans attended the service, along with the mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton, chairman of the Romford branch of the Royal British Legion, Mr P Griffin and Colonel Mark Bryant, the deputy lord lieutenant for Havering.

Normandy Veterans Association, stone dedication in memory if Normandy Veterans. Coronation Gardens, Main Road, Romford. Cemerony conducted by Father Mike Power. Picture: Melissa PageNormandy Veterans Association, stone dedication in memory if Normandy Veterans. Coronation Gardens, Main Road, Romford. Cemerony conducted by Father Mike Power. Picture: Melissa Page

James Page, Romford Royal British Legion standard bearer, added: "As an ex-serviceman of HM Forces, we will never know the sacrifice that these men gave and the hardships that they endured, the likes of which we will never see.

"Our admiration and thanks go out to them."

The NVA chairman, Michael Gosling was in attendance and Ken Hay MBE read the Normandy Prayer during the service.

Related articles

Most Read

Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium’s £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Man arrested for drink driving after car crashes in Romford

A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Standing ovation for Titanic the musical

Havering Music Makers performing Tiitantic at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: Daniel Faust Photography

Tributes for beloved Brentwood coach and founder of Romford’s Byron Red Star FC

Norman French, founder of Romford's Byron Red Star FC, carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Rainham in 2012. Picture: Nina French

Most Read

Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium’s £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Man arrested for drink driving after car crashes in Romford

A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Standing ovation for Titanic the musical

Havering Music Makers performing Tiitantic at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: Daniel Faust Photography

Tributes for beloved Brentwood coach and founder of Romford’s Byron Red Star FC

Norman French, founder of Romford's Byron Red Star FC, carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Rainham in 2012. Picture: Nina French

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers boss Taylor insists they have healthy competition up front

Nathan Ralph of Southend heads clear from Reece Grant of Dagenham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harold Wood runners tackle ELVIS race in Hainault

Harold Wood Running Club members at the ELVIS race (Pic: HWRC)

Lord’s inspires youngsters to follow in the footsteps of England’s World Cup victory

Youngsters at a coaching session at Lord's (Pic: Matt Bright)

Normandy Veterans’ Association unveils commemorative stone in Romford

Normandy Veterans Association, stone dedication in memory if Normandy Veterans. Coronation Gardens, Main Road, Romford. Cemerony conducted by Father Mike Power. Picture: Melissa Page

Top honour for nurse who turned around ‘one of the worst’ maternity departments in the country

Wendy Matthews OBE, deputy chief nurse and director of midwifery at Barking, Redbrige and Havering NHS Trust, was awarded an honorary doctorate of science by the University of East London. Picture: UEL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists