Normandy Veterans' Association unveils commemorative stone in Romford

Normandy Veterans Association, stone dedication in memory if Normandy Veterans. Coronation Gardens, Main Road, Romford. Cemerony conducted by Father Mike Power. Picture: Melissa Page Archant

A special memorial service was held in Romford in honour of those who served in the Normandy Landings during the Second World War.

Romford's Normandy Veterans' Association (NVA) unveiled a commemorative stone which recognised the sacrifice soldiers made during the war.

Revd Canon Mike Power, the vicar of St Edward the Confessor church in Romford, led the service on Sunday, July 21 in Coronation Gardens.

Bradley Baker, currently serving as a leading seaman in the HM Royal Navy said: "I was proud to see so many veterans attending today's service to honour the Normandy Veterans.

"It was an honour to attend and pay tribute."

Les Stonell, one of NVA's few remaining Normandy veterans attended the service, along with the mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton, chairman of the Romford branch of the Royal British Legion, Mr P Griffin and Colonel Mark Bryant, the deputy lord lieutenant for Havering.

James Page, Romford Royal British Legion standard bearer, added: "As an ex-serviceman of HM Forces, we will never know the sacrifice that these men gave and the hardships that they endured, the likes of which we will never see.

"Our admiration and thanks go out to them."

The NVA chairman, Michael Gosling was in attendance and Ken Hay MBE read the Normandy Prayer during the service.