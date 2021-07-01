News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Veteran celebrates 100th birthday by summiting O2 in wheelchair

Chantelle Billson

On the day of his 100th birthday war veteran Harry White completed a climb with Up at The O2. - Credit: Joe Pepler/PinPep

A veteran from Romford has completed a wheelchair climb over the O2 to beat his own record and celebrate his 100th birthday.  

On June 30, Harry White, who is from Rush Green, proved that age is just a number as he took on the 90-minute climb over the O2 to reach its 52-metre summit.

Remaining the recorder holder as the oldest person to climb over the world-famous venue, Harry said he always wants to try new things. 

Reflecting on the 360-degree view from the top, Harry, who previously completed the climb aged 97, said: “When you’re up high like this, you get a good view of everything that’s going on around you." 

He said: “I try anything once. If I like it, I do it again, if I don’t like it, I don’t do it.  

“People don’t realise what they’re missing until they come up and see what the rest of the world looks like at a height."  

Head of attractions at The O2, Dan Hurst, said: “We’re honoured that Harry has chosen to celebrate his birthday with us and to beat his own record of being the oldest person to climb Up at The O2."

