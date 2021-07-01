Veteran celebrates 100th birthday by summiting O2 in wheelchair
- Credit: Joe Pepler/PinPep
A veteran from Romford has completed a wheelchair climb over the O2 to beat his own record and celebrate his 100th birthday.
On June 30, Harry White, who is from Rush Green, proved that age is just a number as he took on the 90-minute climb over the O2 to reach its 52-metre summit.
Remaining the recorder holder as the oldest person to climb over the world-famous venue, Harry said he always wants to try new things.
Reflecting on the 360-degree view from the top, Harry, who previously completed the climb aged 97, said: “When you’re up high like this, you get a good view of everything that’s going on around you."
He said: “I try anything once. If I like it, I do it again, if I don’t like it, I don’t do it.
You may also want to watch:
“People don’t realise what they’re missing until they come up and see what the rest of the world looks like at a height."
Head of attractions at The O2, Dan Hurst, said: “We’re honoured that Harry has chosen to celebrate his birthday with us and to beat his own record of being the oldest person to climb Up at The O2."
